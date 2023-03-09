iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after buying an additional 170,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,893,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.