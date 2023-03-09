iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,081,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,448,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 744,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 172,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,966. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

