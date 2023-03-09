iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 280,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,948. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

