iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 58,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,957. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

