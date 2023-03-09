iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $61.16. 1,133,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

