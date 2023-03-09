iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Raised by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,740. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.25.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

