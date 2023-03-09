iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.9% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $108,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after acquiring an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,913,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $220.71. The stock had a trading volume of 92,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,099. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

