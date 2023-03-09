iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $40.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.