iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 38,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.