iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Raised by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,793,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,770,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

