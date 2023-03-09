iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading Down 0.9%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.86 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 210,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 165,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,009,000.

