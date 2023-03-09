iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Stokes Family Office LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,264 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 3.28% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,849. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

