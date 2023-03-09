iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 70,840 shares.The stock last traded at $41.77 and had previously closed at $42.16.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $581.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.72.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
