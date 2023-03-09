iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 70,840 shares.The stock last traded at $41.77 and had previously closed at $42.16.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $581.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

