iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 632,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $50,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,252,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,332,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,463. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

