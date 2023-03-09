iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $96.92. 2,444,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

