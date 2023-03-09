iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.64. 2,030,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
