iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.64. 2,030,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.