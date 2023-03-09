iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 18.8% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 536,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,744,000 after acquiring an additional 59,803 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 812.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 106,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 94,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $100.46. 812,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,682. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

