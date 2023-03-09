iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IJH stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $256.43. 316,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,652. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.28 and a 200-day moving average of $247.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

