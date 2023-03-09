iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,493,847 shares. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

