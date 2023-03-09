iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 93,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.10. 379,412 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

