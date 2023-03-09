iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.87. 254,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,528. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.50. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $125.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

