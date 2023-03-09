iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.55

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.55 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 4444257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
