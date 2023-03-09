iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.55

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.55 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 4444257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.