IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 550,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,363,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

IronNet Stock Down 7.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IronNet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IronNet by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

Further Reading

