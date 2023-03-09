IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of IQVIA worth $221,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $211.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

