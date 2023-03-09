iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.55

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and traded as high as $71.17. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 2,523 shares changing hands.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.71% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

