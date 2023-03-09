Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.31. 1,117,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,107,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,551,000 after acquiring an additional 890,727 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,661,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.