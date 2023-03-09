Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.38). Approximately 333,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 235,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.39).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.07.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

