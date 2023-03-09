Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

XMMO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

