Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

RPV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,132. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

