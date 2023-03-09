Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RPG stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $153.50. 11,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $138.73 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.