Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.0% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.54. 21,281,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,647,891. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.06.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.