Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) & NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Head to Head Comparison

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextNav and Intuitive Machines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 376.53 -$144.67 million ($1.53) -1.76 Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Intuitive Machines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextNav.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextNav has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.7% of NextNav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -2,348.55% -65.72% -50.68% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextNav and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intuitive Machines 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextNav presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 332.16%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.84%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Intuitive Machines.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats NextNav on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Intuitive Machines

