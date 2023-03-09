Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Eve B. Burton Sells 4,539 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,774. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

