International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Up 6.4%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.62. 63,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 358,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $992.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

International Money Express Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,630,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,276,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 291,577 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.