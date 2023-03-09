International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Up 6.4%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.62. 63,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 358,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
International Money Express Trading Up 7.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $992.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
