Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Up to $29.03

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $29.72. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 662 shares.
Insteel Industries Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.12.
Insteel Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.08%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,586,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after buying an additional 116,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.
