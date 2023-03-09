Insider Selling: Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Insider Sells A$244,775.24 in Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Rating) insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.20 ($24.30), for a total value of A$244,775.24 ($164,278.69).
Woodside Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $2.113 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.
