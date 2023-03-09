Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells 2,784 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $71,019.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,417,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,163,180.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20.

On Thursday, December 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,175,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,989,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

