Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells 18,544 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CEO Mary Powell sold 18,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $473,057.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.6 %

RUN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,989,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.