Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $184,658.32 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 3,868 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $184,658.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of SILK opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several analysts have commented on SILK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after purchasing an additional 560,131 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 523,179 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 273,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

