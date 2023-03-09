Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,221,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
RXDX stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. 364,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,985. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $129.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.