Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,221,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

RXDX stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. 364,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,985. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $129.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

A number of analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

