Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $15,051.12 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 527 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $15,051.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,274.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $26.65 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.46.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 264,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About OneWater Marine



OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

