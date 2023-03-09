Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $15,051.12 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 527 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $15,051.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,274.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OneWater Marine Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $26.65 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.46.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneWater Marine (ONEW)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.