Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $35,890.22 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $35,890.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,161.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

