Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Director Sells $69,060.95 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
EngageSmart Price Performance
ESMT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EngageSmart
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ESMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Zymeworks Offers Hope for More than Just Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.