Insider Selling: EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Director Sells $69,060.95 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESMT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EngageSmart by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EngageSmart by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EngageSmart by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

ESMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

