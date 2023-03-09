Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $650,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,360,416.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duolingo Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $130.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.09.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.