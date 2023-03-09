Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 275,025 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,340,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,671,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,308,569.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 8,936,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,453,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,108,000. Finally, Accomplice Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,313,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.