Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 275,025 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,340,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,671,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,308,569.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DraftKings Stock Performance
DKNG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 8,936,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,453,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of DraftKings
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,108,000. Finally, Accomplice Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,313,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
