Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells 204,604 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $3,308,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bowlero Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. 2,928,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,766. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bowlero by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bowlero by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowlero Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.