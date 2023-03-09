Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Sells 37,942 Shares of Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. 917,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

