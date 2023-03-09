Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells 59,158 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,975,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

