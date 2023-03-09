Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells 9,445 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after buying an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

